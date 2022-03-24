After Rizwan and Smith, Adam Zampa joins ‘pillow club of cricketers’

Aussie cricket team arrives in Lahore. Picture Sohail Imran

LAHORE: Australian spinner Adam Zampa is the lastest member of the "pillow club of cricketers" after fellow player Steve Smith and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.

Zampa was seen holding a pillow today when he stepped out of the plane after landing in Lahore along with Australia's white-ball players.

The Kangaroos have reached the provincial capital to play three ODIs and one T20I.

Earlier, the pictures of Smith went viral with a pillow when he arrived in Islamabad sparking a debate on social media.

Prior to this, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan made headlines when he was pictured travelling with the pillow during England series and Bangaladesh tour last year.

It is understood that several international sports personalities keep pillows with them for reasons of their own.