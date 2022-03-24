‘Stand against evil’: PM calls on nation to join him on March 27

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a video message to the nation, on March 24, 2022. — Twitter/@PakPMO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday invited the nation to participate in the public gathering of March 27 and show their condemnation of the "brazen horse-trading aimed at harming democracy in the country".

"I want my entire nation to come out with me on March 27 to give a loud message that we are not supporting evil and are against it," he said in a video message.

The message was telecast on national television and social media platforms, where the prime minister urged the nation to stand with the "good" to fight out the politics of corruption.

The prime minister said the "gang of dacoits", which had been looting the country for 30 years, was indulged in massive corruption and illegal transfer of money abroad.



"This gang is openly buying the conscience and loyalties of the public representatives," he said, terming it a "crime against the nation and democracy".

He said: “All the Pakistanis must realize that no one in the future has the courage to do horse-trading and damage the democracy and the nation”.

Imran Khan quoted a verse from the Holy Quran as "Amar bil maroof wa nhi anil munkir", explaining that "Allah Almighty guides the Muslims to stand with good and against evil".

He said such a spirit was vital to keep society alive.

Following the order of the Supreme Court barring political parties from entering the Red Zone, the PTI had changed the venue of its planned March 27 power show in Islamabad from D-Chowk to Parade Ground.

In a tweet, the PTI said that "the Parade Ground will be more suitable to accommodate the number of people that are expected to participate in the rally."



