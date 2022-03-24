Drake donates $1 million from his online roulette prize to LeBron James' charity

Drake is sharing his fortune as he’s donated a million dollars in bitcoins to star basketball player LeBron James’ charity after winning an online roulette.

Taking to Instagram Story, the God’s Plan hit-maker posted a short video of him hitting the jackpot on Wednesday.

In the video, the Canadian rapper can be seen jumping up and down with excitement to have bagged a massive prize.

Drake, however, gifted the whopping amount to LeBron James Family Foundation which aims at ‘creating generational change for the kids and families of’ Akron, Ohio with the help of education.

“Anytime I get blessed like that, I always think it’s good karma that needs to be transferred,” Drake said in the video.

The Certified Lover Boy singer also donated $100,000 to a “high school athlete named Michael, who plays basketball for Toronto’s Royal Crown Academy”, reported by Billboard.