Alia Bhatt’s adorable post for Shaheen Bhatt features a rare pic from Maldives vacay

Alia Bhatt has set some adorable sibling goals with her latest post shared on social media.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a beautiful, unseen picture with sister Shaheen Bhatt from their recent trip to Maldives.
Alongside the adorable click, the Kalank actress penned down a heart-warming note for her sister , which has sent the internet into an emotional meltdown.
On Thursday morning, the Dear Zindagi starlet, who celebrated her 29th birthday on a private island in the Maldives with Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan, shared an appreciation post for her sister.
Captioning the adorable click, Alia wrote, “Sister appreciation post I love you @shaheenb you make everything better.”
The post garnered millions of likes within no time. Soni Razdan also reacted to the picture and dropped heart-eyed emoticons in the comments section.
Celebrating her 29th birthday, the 2 States actress had posted a special video, which she had captioned, “this is 29 thank you for all the love.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is gearing up for her first Hollywood project, Netflix’s Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
She also has RRR, Brahmastra, Darlings, Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.
Prince Charles comes under radar for 2019 pictures from
Prince William talks past as Jamaica wants out from Commonwealth
Alec Baldwin turning new leaf after Halyna Hutchins death during Rust' shooting
Drake donated a whopping amount to LeBron James’ charity to help underprivileged students
Based on Delia Owens’ best-selling novel, the movie features Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones in a female lead
Anne Hathaway talks about complicated first pregnancy struggles