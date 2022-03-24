Miley Cyrus shares video of her plane being struck by lightning

Miley Cyrus's plane was struck by lightning en route to a concert near Paraguay's capital Asuncion, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing.

Taking to Twitter, she said,"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncion. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting."

Her post included a video out of a plane window showing flashing lightning outside.

"My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing," Cyrus said.

According to Reuters, Cyrus, who has 46.5 million Twitter followers and has hits like "Wrecking Ball," was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday night at Silvio Pettirossi airport on the outskirts of Asuncion to perform with other artists at the Asuncionico music festival.

