Princess Eugenie celebrates 32nd birthday with her 'boys'

Princess Eugenie on Wednesday celebrated her 32nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a new family photo with son August and husband Jack Brooksbank.

“What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys. Thank you Xx ,” she captioned her post.

Prince Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son.

She recently made headlines when she watched Super Bowl final with Prince Harry.

The princess was also seen dinning with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in California.