Prince William shares ‘mortifying’ A-Levels experience

Prince William revealed the exciting yet ‘mortifying’ way he received his A-Levels result during his recent trip to Belize.

The Duke of Cambridge, who’s currently touring the Caribbean with wife Kate Middleton, opened up about his experience of receiving the results of his A-Levels during a visit to Belize, revealing how the country was an integral part of it.

The revelation came during the reception hosted by the Governor-General of Belize, where Prince William shared: “This is not my first visit to Belize, as the Prime Minister mentioned. I was lucky enough to come here when I was 18 with the British Army to do some jungle training, just after I’d left school.”

“My overriding memory of that visit was receiving the results of my final school exams,” he added.

William then went on to explain: “While I was in the jungle, it really was mortifying having my grades read out over a military radio with a whole bunch of soldiers listening in! Thankfully the results weren’t too bad.”

Interestingly, Prince William scored two A’s and a C in his A-Levels.

