Katie Price shares loved -up photo with daughter: See

Katie Price left fans in awe after she shared an adorable picture with her daughter Andre.



The English media personality took to her Instagram and shared the sweetest throwback picture of themselves and has taken the internet by storm.

Sharing the picture, Katie wrote, “The way my gorgeous daughter @officialprincess_andre looks at me and me her that love is unconditional and a bond so strong.”

In the loved-up photo, Katie could be seen gushing over her daughter as they both twinned in dull gold.

Meanwhile, fans dropped several heart emoticons in reaction to the post.

Apart from Katie's latest post she is planning to undergo her 'most extreme surgery' yet as she is meeting with physicians to have one of her ribs removed.

An insider told Closer Magazine: that Katie is adamant on getting the procedure despite being issued warnings from cosmetic surgeons who "would not operate on her."



