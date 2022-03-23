Kate Middleton, Prince William accused of ‘exploiting blood and tears’

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been accused of benefitting from the ‘blood, tears, and sweat’ of Jamaicans as protestors continue to call for the royal couple to apologise for slavery on behalf of the British crown.

Opal Adisa, who staged a protest outside the British High Commission building in the capital of Jamaica, was quoted by Express UK as saying: “They are complicit because they are positioned to benefit specifically from our ancestors, and we're not benefiting from our ancestors.”

“The luxury and the lifestyle that they have had and that they continue to have, traipsing all over the world for free with no expense, that is a result of my great, great grandmother and grandfather, their blood and tears and sweat,” she added.

Another protestor at the venue, Hujae Hutchinson, said: “I am a descendant of great African ancestors, I owe it to them to be here.”

Meanwhile, Adisa claimed that the protestors have ‘nothing personal against Kate and Prince William or the Queen’, however, added: “We're simply saying you've done wrong, and it is way past time that you admit that you've done wrong and when you do, redressing it.”

Prince William and Kate are currently touring the Caribbean, including Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, as part of the celebrations of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year.



