Justin Bieber takes back defamation lawsuit against sexual harassment accusers

Justin Bieber is dismissing defamation lawsuit filed against sexual harassment accusers.

The 28-year-old singer lodged a complaint against two women in 2020, who accused him of harassment in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The females, who go by 'Danielle' and 'Kadi' or 'Khadidja' blamed the songster for mistreating them at the Four Seasons in Austin.

Bieber then responded to the claims, dubbing them 'outrageous lies' and 'factually impossible.' He also filed a $20 million lawsuit to claim damage.

Sources close to the singer claim that he chose to dismiss the case, 'because he felt he'd made his point and wanted to move on.'