Victoria Beckham 'embarrassed' by Spice Girls reunion, wants out

Victoria Beckham seemingly does not want to engage in Spice Girls reunion.

The mother-of-four feels that she is "worlds away" from her former pop star life and has grown a lot since then.

While it was reported that the former girl band has been requested to perform for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, it is understood that their schedules have come in conflict.

“She is nervous because she knows the whole world will be watching her,” a source told New magazine.

“Posh Spice and Victoria Beckham are two different people now, and that is how it has been for a long time.

“She has a different image now and she doesn’t want to embarrass herself," adds the insider.

Victoria, who is now a high-end fashion designer, thinks she is “above” being in a girl band. Others believe she has “confidence issues” getting back on the stage.

The last time Victoria performed with the Spice Girls was back in 2012 at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.