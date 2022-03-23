Katie Price planning to 'remove her ribs' for smaller waist

Katie Price is focused on getting back in former shape.

The English media personality is planning to undergo her 'most extreme surgery' yet as she is currently meeting doctors to get one of her ribs removed.

An insider told Closer Magazine: that Katie is adamant on getting the procedure despite being issued warnings from cosmetic surgeons who "would not operate on her".

Katie apparently "misses her old physique and womanly curves" – which is why she's considering going ahead with the drastic procedure."

The procedure comes with grave risks.

"By having this op, there is a danger of a rib slipping and making a hole in an internal organ like the lungs – which is why most surgeons in the UK refuse to carry it out," reveals Mirror.co.uk