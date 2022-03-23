Scott Disick 'despises' Kourtney Kardashian beau Travis Barker, quiet for sake of kids

Scott Disick is not happy about Kourtney Kardashian marrying Travis Barker.

Disick, who shares three children with Kardashian, reportedly hides his real feelings for Barker for the greater good of the family.

A source told Us: "Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy.”

The insider added that Disick "despises" Barker as he is all set to marry the KUWTK star. The duo hangs out “because the kids are around."

“He [Disick] feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon.”

“He feels like he’s not going to find someone like Kourtney,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Poosh founder is planning on having a baby with the Blink-182 drummer.

"Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF," she told in a confessional for The Kardashian Hulu trailer.

She admitted: “Like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience."

Kourtney continued: "The medication they’re giving me, they put me into menopause. … Literally into menopause.”