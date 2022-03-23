North West does not want mummy Kim Kardashian wearing black: Here's Why

North West, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, is very particular about her mother's outfits.

During a new interview with Vogue, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder noted how her eight-year-old has strong opinions on 'what I'm wearing.'

"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," begins Kim. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."

Sharing one of such anecdotes, Kim revealed how her daughter objects the KUWTK star wearing too much black.

"I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you're still wearing black.'"

Earlier, speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, the mother-of-four admitted that her eldest offspring is a full 'goth girl'

"North is like goth—she's into Hot Topic," she revealed. "She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl."