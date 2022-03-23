iheartradio Awards: See the best red carpet looks here

Celebrities put their best foot forward as they stepped out in breathtaking looks at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night.
Take a look at the best dressed celebrities from the prestigious evening.
Setting up major style goals, the Marry Me actor made heads turn in a emerald green outfit which she complimented with a cheetah print gown. The style icon, who received this year’s Icon Award, accessorized her look with a necklace.
The Sweetest Pie hit maker wore a black gown with a thigh high slit. The sinder completed her look with matching ear rings and sparkly diamond rings.
Avril Lavigne sported an interesting outfit, which was a half leather trench coat gown with black boots. She wore her orange dyed hair down with some necklaces.
Lil Nas X looked dapper in a all black dress. The rapper wore a vest over a black padded sweater and cargo-style pants.
Olivia Rodrigo styled herself in a lavender top paired with black latex leggings. The singer, who bagged Female Artist Of The Year award at the ceremony, looked ravishing in cat eye liner which took her look a notch higher.
