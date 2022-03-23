Katie Maloney reportedly files for divorce from Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney has reportedly filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz a week after the couple declared their separation.



Maloney, 35, filed the divorce petition at the Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, reported People.

The Vanderpump Rules costars first announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts on March 15.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Maloney, wrote. "

After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support," Maloney concluded her announcement, which was accompanied by a carousel of photos of the couple.



Schwartz, 39, also penned a heart-touching message on Instagram announcing their split.

"Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–in canned Instagram caption," he began. "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok.



"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding that "we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship" and that Maloney has "taught me so much about love & being a better partner."