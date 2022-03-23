Raheem Sterling ignores protest in Jamaica to meet Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton met footballer Raheem Sterling, who has Jamaican parents in Jamaica. The footballer accepted an invite to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a time when protests were held in Jamaica ahead of their arrival.



William and Kate met Jamaican-born England star Raheem Sterling, Aston Villa and Jamaica winger Leon Bailey in Trench Town.



Kate and William left for Jamaica after concluding their official visit to Belize.

Before their arrival in Jamaica, A protest took place in Kingston.The event was organised by an non-partisan alliance of individuals and organizations advocating for Jamaica.

The protesters wrote an open letter, calling for apologies and reparations for slavery from the royal family.

Meanwhile, scores of Jamaicans turned up at the British High Commission in St Andrew on Tuesday morning to protest the Royal visit of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The protesters were calling for the Royal family to apologise for slavery and pay reparations.