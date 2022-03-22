Amitabh Bachchan will appear in a special cameo in Piku director’s new movie

Amitabh Bachchan will soon ready to make a special appearance in Shoojit Sarkar’s upcoming untitled movie.
According to media reports, Bachchan, who is also known as Big B, has recently flown to Kolkata where he is going to shoot few scenes of Sarkar’s unnamed movie.
For now, the director has kept the details of the movie concealed, as per reports. However, it is pertinent to mention that Baghban actor will play a significant part in the unnamed movie.
Meanwhile, two days ago, the Bollywood megastar has also shared a travel photo from plane on Instagram.
The 79-year-old, while flaunting the pink-streaked hair, captioned the post, “Travelled and ‘pinked up’… a new day a new film a new learning.”
It is pertinent to mention that Bachchan and Sarkar have come onboard for the fifth time. The duo have already worked in hit movies like Piku, Pink, Gulabo Sitabo amongst others.
To note, the actor will also be seen in Aryan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Runway 34.
