Scott Disick 'bonds’ with Pete Davidson while being 'protective' of Kim Kardashian

Scott Disick has reportedly found an opportunity to connect with Pete Davidson amidst the Saturday Night Live star’s involvement in Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to US Weekly, an insider has spilled to the outlet that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex is very protective of SKIMS founder and her love-life.

As the mum-of-four continue to celebrate her whirlwind romance with Davidson, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum is ensuring the couple’s happiness.

“Scott has gotten the chance to bond with him over these past few months since Pete has been spending a lot of time in LA with Kim,” a source told the outlet.

“Scott is protective of Kim and wants to make sure whoever she’s dating that she’s in good hands,” it added.

Earlier on Saturday, Disick took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of ‘boyz night’ through a video in which Davidson exposed Disick dozing off while they spend a lazy night at home.



