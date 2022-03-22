Prince George's way of tracking parents Prince William, Kate Middleton revealed

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton may have left their children behind as they travel across the Caribbean as part of a royal tour, but Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have their ways of staying in touch with their parents!

According to Hello magazine, the Duke of Cambridge revealed his kids’ smart ways to keep up with him and wife Kate during a reception at the Canal Pech ruins.

Talking to the guests, William shared: “We let them know where we are and he (Prince George) finds us on the map and puts a pin in it and shares with the others.”

Kate and Prince William are touring the Caribbean as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and will next be visiting Jamaica and later The Bahamas.