Prince William’s adorable nickname for Princess Charlotte revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brood may have royal blood but at the end of the day, they’re a normal family with fun nicknames for each other!



While William and Kate have sweet nicknames for each other (Will calls his wife Cath), the Duke of Cambridge has reserved the most adorable nickname for his little daughter, Princess Charlotte.

According to The Mirror, William refers to his six-year-old daughter with a classic French nickname, which was first revealed in 2019 when Kate and William attended the Royal Chelsea Flower Show with their kids.

Asking for a push on a garden swing, William affectionately called out to Charlotte with the name ‘Mignonette’, which is pronounced as min-yon-ett and translates to ‘small, sweet, delicate, and cute’.

William isn’t the only one who has a particularly cute name for Charlotte; her mum Kate refers to her as ‘Lottie’, a nickname that was revealed in 2019 during the royal’s trip to Northern Ireland.