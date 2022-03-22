Prince William wants to switch his job as senior working royal?

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are delighted to be in Belize at the beginning of their first official visit to the Caribbean.
Alongside the environmental diversity, the royal couple also had a taste of Belize’s wonderful cultural diversity - from Mayan chocolate to Garifuna drumming.
They also danced with Belizean villagers and helped make traditional chocolate on Sunday.
During their visit to a chocolate farm of Julio Saqui, the Duke of Cambridge enjoyed his time there so much that he joked about giving up his job as a senior working royal.
Prince William asked the owner of the chocolate farm: “Do you take apprentices? Can I come and work for you it’s my kind of thing.”
