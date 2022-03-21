David Beckham hands over his Instagram account to Ukrainian doctor

Former football captain David Beckham has, once again, expressed his support to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The star player has handed over control of his Instagram account to a doctor in Ukraine, with an aim to highlight the "amazing work" of medical professionals caring for patients amid war.

On Sunday, the Manchester United star, who has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, announced to hand over his social media account with more than 71 million followers to Ukrainian Iryna - head of a perinatal center in Kharkiv, where she and her colleagues are helping mothers to give birth safely.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham, 46, shared his video message, saying, “Thanks to your donations, the oxygen generators they have received are helping newborns survive in appalling conditions."

He further added, "Please continue to support these incredible people and charities like UNICEF in any way that you can. Together we can really make a difference."

Moreover, Dr Iryna said her work had been "24/7" since the Russian invasion, which has led to Ukraine facing heavier-than-expected losses. "The first days were the most difficult. We had to learn how to work with bombings and strikes," she said.

"We are probably risking our lives but we don't think about it at all. We love our work. Doctors and nurses here, we worry, we cry but none of us will give up."