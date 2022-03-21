Sonakshi Sinha turns heads with her latest post, check out

Sonakshi Sinha is truly an epitome of beauty as she left tongues wagging with her recent post on social media.



On Sunday, the Dabangg actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her look in a gorgeous black top.

The Bollywood diva can be seen flaunting her timeless beauty in the reel while poses for the camera.

She captioned the post, “Sundayselfie but make it video, #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #beautyreels #eyeliner.”



The Akira starlet can be seen donning a simple look, keeping her makeup minimal. However, she completed her look with winged eyeliner and a nose pin which marks her signature look.

Within no time, Sonakshi’s post garnered endless praise from her fans.

One fan wrote, “Awesome.”

Another wrote. “Amazing.”