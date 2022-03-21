Kate Middleton ‘less reliant’ on Prince William, claims body language expert

File Footage





It’s been more than a decade since Kate Middleton entered the royal family after marrying Prince William, and according to a body language expert, the Duchess of Cambridge has really made her place in the family and in front of the spotlight.

Talking to Marie Claire, body language expert Darren Stanton explained that Kate’s earlier mannerisms reflected those of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s during her engagement to Prince Charles.

Stanton shared that during her early days as a senior royal, Kate was more ‘reserved and cautious’ but now appears ‘less reliant’ on husband William.

“Kate was arguably more reserved when she was first thrown into the spotlight several years ago,” Stanton said.

He went on to explain: “She behaved in a similar way Princess Diana did when she first got engaged to Prince Charles. Kate would always stay very close to William and continuously look towards him to seek his approval and reassurance.”

Stanton went on to analyse that Kate is often seen ‘maintaining a subtle distance’ from William during official outings which indicates that she is ‘now less reliant while out in public’ and appears more ‘capable’.