Anushka Sharma pens down a heartfelt wish for Sonam Kapoor on her pregnancy

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is sending warm wishes to Sonam Kapoor on her pregnancy after she shared the news on social media.



The Khoobsurat actress has recently announced the good news on her Instagram as she is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja.

Since then wishes began flooding in. From Kareena Kapoor to sister Rhea Kapoor, Instagram is full of love for Sonam.



Amid all, one such heartfelt wish came from Anushka Sharma, who herself is a doting mother to her daughter Vamika.

Taking to Instagram, the PK actor shared a photo of Sonam and Anand from their pregnancy announcement and wished the couple.

Anushka wrote, "Congratulations @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja This experience is unparalleled and special! Wishing you love and happiness in abundance."

Meanwhile, Sonam's dad and actor Anil Kapoor was also over the moon with the announcement.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"