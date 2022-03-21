BIGBANG announces comeback date with cryptic poster

South Korean pop band BIGBANG unveiled their comeback's date with a cryptic poster on Twitter.

The boy group’s management agency YG Entertainment on March 21 revealed that the Bang Bang Bang hit-makers will be returning with brand new music on April 5 after a four-year-long break.

Earlier in February, the music company confirmed, “BIGBANG will be releasing a new song this spring. (BIGBANG) has already completed recording their new song, and they are currently preparing to shoot the music video,”

Moreover, it was also reported that the group’s lead rapper T.O.P, real name Choi Seung-hyun, has parted ways with the agency after 16 years.

“T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur,” revealed the statement.

“We respected T.O.P’s desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members,” it added.