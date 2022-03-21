Rachel Zelgar of ‘West Side Story’ reveals she wasn’t invited to the Oscars

American actress Rachel Zegler of West Side Story, revealed that she wont be attending the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

This year, filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of the Broadway classic, the West Side Story has scored seven nods. However, the lead actress Zegler has revealed that she hasn’t been invited to the ceremony.

Zegler, 20, who made her debut as Maria in Spielberg’s film, released last year, shared the news with her Instagram followers on Sunday, after a fan excitedly asked what she would be wearing on the Oscars red carpet.

Responding to the comment, Zegler said she would be wearing “sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel” because she hadn’t been invited.

“Idk y’all I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” she added.

“I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I’m disappointed too.”

Zelger’s fans condemned Oscars organizing committee Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts, for snubbing the actor. Later in the night, in a tweet, she expressed gratitude for fans’ support since she revealed she would have to watch the Oscars from her home.

West Side Story received a total of seven nominations for the 2022 Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Zegler’s co-star Ariana DeBose and Best Direction for Spielberg.