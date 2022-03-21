Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja make Anil Kapoor ‘happy beyond measure’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have made Anil Kapoor ‘happy beyond measure’ after the couple announced they were expecting their first baby.
Taking to Instagram, the Malang actor reposted the stunning photos of Sonam and Anand Ahuja and said, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!!”.
He further said, “Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!”
Earlier, Sonam Kapoor confirmed she is pregnant with her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja.
The Neerja actress and Anand announced the good news on Instagram, saying, “We can’t wait to welcome you.”
