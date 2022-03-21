Ananya Panday talks about sharing amazing camaraderie with Siddhanth Chaturvedi

Ananya Panday, one of the new faces of Bollywood, opened up about her experience working with the talented Siddhant Chaturvedi.



In a recent interview with ETimes, the Student of the Year 2 actress spoke about her experience of working with Siddhant.

“It was amazing. Sid and I are good friends,” said Ananya.

The young star also disclosed the nicknames they have for each other.

“I call us Tom and Jerry because we fight a lot, however, we also love each other a lot,” she stated.

The duo’s first interaction at Rajeev Masand's The Newcomers Roundtable.

The Gully boy actor took a dig at Panday over nepotism. However, the sourness between them ended after they shared screen space in the Amazon film Gehraiyaan.

Talking about the friendly relation they share now, Ananya said, “He is a great actor, there are so much that I could just learn from him. I think the fact that we are such good friends also helps our chemistry in our scenes.”