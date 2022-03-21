Trevor Noah reacts to Kanye West’s Grammys ban, ‘I said counsel, not cancel’

Trevor Noah has expressed his thoughts on rapper Kanye West's recent 24 hours ban on Instagram, followed by being barred from performing at Grammys this year.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday morning, the Born a Crime author expressed his views on West’s recent 24 hour ban from Instagram – followed being removed from lineup of Grammy Awards performance.



"I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye," the Grammys host, 38, tweeted.

The Donda star, who is up for five awards this year, was barred from performing at the Grammy's, due to his harassing posts directed at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, and even Noah, according to TMZ.

West is nominated for five Grammys this year, including Album of the Year for Donda -- which he named after his late mother — and best rap song for Jail. So far, the rap artist has won 22 Grammys and a total of 75 nominations.