Kanye West lands in political textbook amid concerning online behaviour

Kanye West might be creating a havoc with his concerning online behaviour but he's successfully landed a spot in political textbook.

Taking to Twitter, a user posted a photo of the Flashing Lights rapper included in textbook in which the hip-hop artist can be seen meeting with Donald Trump at the White House in 2018.

The photograph shows the rapper, who now goes as Ye, dressed up in red MAGA hat as he shared his views on several socio-political issues.

"Kanye West is in my politics text book....greatest rapper of all time," the user wrote along the photo.

Not only this, the book also explored the Donda 2 hit-maker’s remarks related to Hilary Clinton and not giving his vote to her being a Black man.

"Read the quote above from Kanye West in the Oval Office. What does this suggest about factors that affect voting behavior in the USA? How does this link to presidential powers of persuasion,” the page read.

Earlier this week, West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours over his social media attacks on Kim Kardashian, D.L. Hughley and others.