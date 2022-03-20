Ananya Panday not in favour of remakes, hopes for fresh content

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the success of her latest film, Gehraiyaan.



Amid all, the Liger actor talked about the trend of remakes in Bollywood and remaking popular South films.

To note, the 23-year-old actor has already worked in one remake - Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Ananya opened up about wanting to do more new work and going down a path where there is more original, fresh content for the audience. She said she wasn't sure what she felt about remakes anymore.

She went on to say, "I'm hoping that we don't make any more remakes. I'm really happy with this. This path that we're going down where we're kind of telling an original, braver, complex story. So, I'm kind of in that phase where I don't really want to see more remakes."

The actor further spoke about the trend of Bollywood filmmakers remaking stories from the South, and said, "I think they know exactly what their audience wants. They create some different kind of magic as well. I personally don't know how I feel about remakes anymore."

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Liger with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. And she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.