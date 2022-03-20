Queen Elizabeth told Prince William ‘to strike a balance’. Here’s why

File Footage





Prince William has received some timeless advice from his grandmother, the reigning queen of Britain Queen Elizabeth, some of which he has shared over the years.

William tied the knot with his ladylove Kate Middleton in 2011 in a royal fairy tale ceremony, however, it didn’t come without its fair share of horror moments that were then transformed by the Queen.

Talking to royal biographer Robert Hardman for his 2012 book Our Queen, the Duke of Cambridge recalled a particularly hard moment he found himself in while planning his wedding to Kate.

“I was given a list in the first meeting of 777 names - dignitaries, governors, all sorts of people - and not one person I knew. They said: ‘These are the people we should invite’. I looked at it in absolute horror and said: ‘I think we should start again,'” the heir to the throne shared.

William, now 39, went on to explain that he ultimately looked to his grandmother, the Queen, for advice on how to handle the sticky situation.

“I wasn't too happy about it so I rang Queen Elizabeth for a bit of moral support and a bit of back up. And she said 'Don't be so ridiculous. Get rid of the list and start from your friends.’”

William went on to share that the now 95-year-old monarch told him to “bin the list”, adding, “She told me there are certain times when you have to strike the right balance.”

“And it’s advice like that, which is really key, when you know that she’s seen and done it before,” he concluded.