‘Sexier Meghan Markle’ wants to ‘tempt’ Prince Harry back to UK

File Footage

A racy adult app model has offered to ‘tempt’ Prince Harry back to the UK from US, where he relocated with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 after stepping down as a senior royal.

According to The Daily Star, the model, who goes by the name of Orla and likens herself to a ‘sexier Meghan Markle’, is “desperate to make life better for the Duke of Sussex” who has ‘lost his wild streak’.

After Harry refused to return to the UK, even for his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial, following the denial of adequate security for him and his family, Orla told The Daily Star that she is willing to ‘protect’ him.

“Prince Harry is irresistible. Since Meghan dragged him across the Pond he's lost that wild streak, and I think a move back to his home surroundings will reignite the flame,” Orla was quoted by the publication.

“He's always had a thing for blondes, so I know he'd find me hard to resist.”

Orla, who is famous on the adult app Fanvue, also believes that her ‘racy snaps’ will ‘bring Harry back home’.

“I'm hoping my free subscription offer and unlimited nudes will temp my prince back. They reckon I'm a sexier version of Meghan, and most of them have been behaving like corgis on heat. I'm happy to keep feeding them racy images, and the royalties I'm getting is helping me live like Queen,” she added.

Orla also said: “Of course, I think Harry and his brood deserve protection in the UK, but if the police don't step up, I'll be waiting for him at arrivals, and I'll be happy to bring protection."

"I’d be happy to keep him warm while his wife is hundreds of miles away," she concluded.



