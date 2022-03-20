Britney Spears sparks engagement rumours with cryptic social media update

Britney Spears is seemingly ready to become a mother!
The singer, who briefly quit Instagram only to return after two days, posted a TikTok video for 39.9 million followers after the hiatus.
In the said clip, the 40-year-old made fans see a heavily pregnant woman touching her own stomach. Already, who were just adjusting to the excitement of the pop star returning to the app, were left screaming in joy after looking at the video.
"The way I had a heart attack," wrote one.
"Got something to tell us?," added another.
A third wrote: "STOP!!! I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK OMG BABY #3 IS COMING"
"I think she's been subtly hinting she is," speculated one fan while another asked directly: "Are you pregnant??"
Earlier, Spears turned to her Instagram to share an image of herself from the beaches of Polynesia, hinting that she is thinking about family planning with fiance Sam Asghari.
“Planning on having babies in Polynesia!!!!!!” she captioned alongside her topless photo.
