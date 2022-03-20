Ananya Panday, Siddhant, Adarsh drop fun BTS pics ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ sets

Bollywood emerging stars, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav are ready to rock the screens in their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

The upcoming movie, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and debutant director Arjun Varain Singh was announced back in September 2021.

Taking to social media, film’s leading star cast including the Gehraiyaan pair Ananya and Siddhant, besides the White Tiger star Adarsh, has begun sharing fun behind-the-scenes pictures as they have kick-started the shoot for the film

The fun-filled pictures from the sets include the actors’ mirror selfies – in which they can be seen flaunting goofy expressions.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Gully Boy star shared a mirror selfie featuring the Student of the Year 2 actress and Adarsh. He captioned the pictures as "Kho Gaye" and "Hum Kahan".

Ananya too reposted their photos on her Instagram stories and penned captions about her "happy face".

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’s teaser was unveiled in September last year, featuring the actors enjoying gala time together. The film is scheduled for a release in 2023.