Kanye West finds support in The Game amid Grammys humiliation

Kanye West performance ban from Grammys is being questioned by rapper from same 'community.'

Rapper The Game, real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor, is defending the father-of-four as he talks about justice towards the community at large.

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, Game shared an image of a black screen reading: "When will all the BLACK entertainers, Athletes, Actors, Producers, Writers, Directors, Media etc...figure it out."

"Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals," he began his caption on the post. "In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions... The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming."

He then blamed the decision to Trevor Noah, who is hosting the event.

"Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions….

"We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.

He complained: "Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole…. I for one, have never been scared to speak my mind even understanding what the consequences may be.

Game went on to talk about his urge to speak the truth.

"I can’t sleep at night knowing I was quiet about issues burning holes in my heart or narratives incorrectly pushed by the mass agenda to create a mind set that the person at hand is krazy or has issues internally that are beyond repair. I say all this to say, I’M WOKE….. & while I am.. lemme remind you that Colin Kapernick still isn’t allowed in the NFL, lynching just became a federal hate crime in 2022 & you can now not be discriminated from employment because of the way you decide to wear your hair….

"GEEZ thank you massa for allowing us to slowly progress as a race 100 years at a time after all that was STOLEN from us. I’m sure I’ll be the next account suspended for speaking freely on an app created for us to equally share as humans lol.