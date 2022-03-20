Don't want Sania Mirza to share screen with Adnan Siddiqui: Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik with Sania Mirza (L) and Adnan Siddiqui (R). Photo: Twitter

Renowned Pakistani cricketer and former skipper Shoaib Malik has said that he does not want to see his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, working with famous Pakistani drama actor Adnan Siddiqui ever.



He made the remarks during a conversation with drama actor and host Agha Ali during a TV show but refused to disclose the reasons behind it.

The couple regularly gives insights into their life to their fans and responded to several questions on the show.

When asked which Pakistani actor does Shoaib not want Sania to work with if she ever makes a debut in the drama industry, the cricketer responded with the name of Adnan Siddiqui.



"Adnan is a very good friend to me but I wouldn't want Sania to work with him ever," Shoaib said.

At this, Sania asked the reason for Shoaib's answer, to which he said he would tell her later.

However, the cricketer said that he would like to see Sania share the screen with Adnan's friend Humayun Saeed.

During the show, Shoaib was asked about his favourite Pakistani and Indian actors, but before he could respond, Sania revealed the name of his favourite Indian actor, Kareena Kapoor.

Shoaib agreed with Sania and said that he adores Kareena a lot.

He said that among Pakistani actors, he likes Hania Amir and would work want to work with one of his best friends, Ushna Shah, if he ever entered the drama industry.