Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent honours Ukrainians

British Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent honoured the Ukrainians as he stepped down as patron a Kremlin-linked trade body over Ukraine invasion.



Michael of Kent, who has strong business ties with Russia, quit as patron of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce after pressure mounted on him to sever all his relations with Moscow.

Earlier, he returned one of the Russia’s highest honours ‘Order of Friendship’ award after his ties to Kremlin came under scrutiny following Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He had received the honour from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2009 for his work on Anglo-Russo relations.

Meanwhile, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert held at Royal Albert Hall earlier this week in London.