Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on why her teenage years will influence her acting

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has recently opened up about her adolescent years and why those years will influence her acting.

To note, Ramakrishnan has played teen characters, who are nothing short of relatable; whether it's her breakout role as the angsty Devi in Never Have I Ever, which will soon be premiering Season 3 along with a fourth and final season, or as the emo Priya in the animated flick, Turning Red which has been winning hearts all across the globe.

Moreover, many young fans regard her as a role model because of her real-life personality.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ramakrishnan was asked how she looks back on her teenage year as she recently turned 20.

"Aww, man! I think it's crazy because like, yeah, now I'm not a teen, So old. No, I'm still a young adult. I'm still a dweeb, just like my teen self, let's be real."

" But when I look back at my teen years, you realise how much happened so quickly. You go through so much and you're growing so fast. And even in my thirties, hopefully, I'm still happily acting," Maitreyi confessed.

"I think I'll always pull back from those emotions from when I was a teen because they were so strong; whether it was the really strong feeling of being happy and just feeling like I'm conquering the world or to having an absolute meltdown."

"When you're a teenager with so much angst, you have all of these feelings right on your sleeve. And I think I'll always pull from that in my acting career because that's some pretty raw emotion right there," Ramakrishnan revealed."