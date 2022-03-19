Late Halyna Hutchins’ parents stuck in Ukraine amid war, says husband Matthew

Matthew Hutchins, husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot in an incident on the set of movie Rust in October, has recently shared that her parents are stuck in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Matthew’s spokesperson told TMZ on Friday that her family members in Ukraine are unable to evacuate amid the ongoing Russian war.

“Her parents are ;trapped’ in Kyiv,” Matthew had revealed on Twitter earlier this month. According to Matthew’s rep. Halyna's sister and 3-year-old niece were able to make it to the Romanian border and are trying to evacuate.

"Ukrainian refugees need humanitarian corridors. Halyna's family is trapped in Kyiv because of the danger of travel," wrote Matthew, who shares 9-year-old son Andros with Halyna. "Her mother continues to work in the hospital where she has been a nurse for over a decade because her country needs her, but also because they cannot leave safely," added his spokesperson.

He further said, "Ukraine's defenders are inspiring the world with their bravery. Keep telling the truth about Putin's invasion and atrocities. Support refugees and the territorial defense with aid and any intervention possible to protect the Ukrainian citizens and their independence."