Daniel Radcliffe responds to Wolverine rumours on ‘The Tonight Show’

Actor, Daniel Radcliffe, widely known for his role as Harry Potter, has once again put rumours to rest on playing Wolverine in the next X-men movie.

The Jungle star, 32, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday and categorically denied that he will be reprising Hugh Jackman's role as the iconic mutant with retractable claws.

'I think it's because Wolverine in the comics is fairly short, so I think people are going "Who's a short actor? Him! He can maybe play him,"' the British actor joked.

He explained that the Wolverine rumours had been going around for a while, with fans interpreting his comments and drawing their own conclusions.

'This is something that has like come up every so often for the last few years,' he stated.

'Every time it comes up I'm like, "That's not true there's nothing behind that," and everyone's like, "Oh, he said it might be true!" And I'm like, no, I didn't. I said the opposite of that!'

Meanwhile, host Jimmy Fallon decided to stoke the rumors, stating, 'I'm so happy you decided to announce on our show that you are playing Wolverine. This is great!'

'No! No, it's not,' Radcliffe laughed.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the entertainer spoke about his upcoming biopic film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, where he plays Weird Al Yankovic.

'I'm rarely excited to see the stuff that I'm in. I'm very, very excited to see that. I mean, you know, it's a fully insane movie, it's one of the most fun things I've ever done.'

Though he isn't sure when the movie will be out, he hopes it will be 'later this year.'

However, Radcliffe's latest film The Lost City is set to be released on March 25, 2022, by Paramount Pictures.