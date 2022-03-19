Hailey Bieber heads out for a drive post blood clot diagnosis

Supermodel Hailey Bieber made her first public appearance after she was hospitalized for a blood clot.

The 25-year-old model, who is the wife of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, was admitted to a hospital after suffering a 'medical emergency' related to her movement, according to TMZ.

Recently, Justin Bieber’s sweetheart was spotted going for a low-key drive with a friend during an outing in Los Angeles and has taken the internet by storm.

The supermodel grabbed onto a cold beverage while riding in the passenger seat of her Land Rover Defender.

Her sighting that day, however, was the first time she had been seen in public since a blood clot on her brain had landed her in the hospital.

In the photos, she appeared to be lost in her thoughts as she rode shotgun in the car, letting her female companion handle the driving duties for their outing.

She revealed the details of her ordeal on Instagram over this past weekend after reports began to circulate online.

'On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,' she wrote.

''Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!' Hailey assured her fans.