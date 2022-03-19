Anushka Sharma steps away from Clean Slate Filmz

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has decided to step away from Clean Slate Filmz, the production and distribution company she started with her brother Karnesh Ssharma in 2013.



Anushka announced the decision in a statement on Instagram.

She said, “I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place.”

The Sultan actor further said, “I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF.”

“My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all!,” Anushka signed off.



