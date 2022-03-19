2022 Oscars: Travis Barker, Sheila E. and more performers announced

The 94th Annual Academy Awards are a week away and the list of first batch of artists taking the stage as 2022 Oscars musical performers has been announced.

On Friday, the telecast’s producers, Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, unveiled an all-star lineup featuring the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, drummer Travis Barker and singer Sheila E. as among those who will perform at the Dolby Theatre on March 27.

Renowned pianist Robert Glasper and the Samples, a vocal group led by Jason White, are also set to perform. DJ D-Nice will also perform during the show as well as at the Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official post-Oscars celebration.

D-Nice will also host the official Oscars Club Quarantine pre-party featuring special guests via Instagram Live on Friday. More musical guests will be announced in the days leading up to the ceremony.

Hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes, the 2022 Oscars ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC on March 27.