Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s dance sequence for Luv Ranjan’s movie leaked: Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s recent dance video clip has gone viral.



It seems one of the young Kapoor’s fans has shot the video and later posted on Twitter.

The video gives a glimpse of the Bollywood heartthrob and the second most followed Indian actress on Instagram, with 70 million followers (after Priyanka Chopra), grooving to the song from the sets of Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

Watch video:

Both stars are spotted wearing eastern, traditional outfits; the Tamasha actor is wearing a blue kurta and on other hand, the Ek Villain actress has donned a sizzling saree.

Interestingly, the large troupe of dancers in the background, colourful set, lavish venue and a wedding backdrop, all give the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani vibe.

To note, the duo will be sharing screen space for the first time in any movie which is why the video has made fans go berserk and they are thrilled to see the pair.

One commented, “I am so excited for this one.”

Other comment read, “We are waiting for this song.”

See here:

According to media reports, both actors are currently based in Delhi where they are busy shooting for some part of the flick.

Reportedly, the untitled movie also features Boney Kapoor (making his acting debut) who will play the role of a 39-year-old actor’s father. Besides, Dimple Kapadia is roped in for the movie.

Apart from unnamed movie, the Barfi actor also has Brahmastra and Shamshera on the plate.

While the Chichhore actress will next be seen in ChaalBaz.