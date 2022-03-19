Kim Kardashian 'scared' of Kanye West, taking strict 'precautions' with security

Kim Kardashian is scared for her safety amid Kanye West outbursts.

A source close to the KUWTK stare revealed that Kim is disturbed after Kanye alleged Pete Davidson will 'hook her on drugs.'

To avoid further inconvenience, the mother-of-four has now ramped up her security.

The insider told The Sun : “Kanye has crossed a line - if things carry on like this, there is absolutely no chance whatsoever of her now having any sort of amicable co-parenting relationship with him going forward.”

“She's scared and is so jumpy - she is really on her guard and making sure she has security right now, and has asked Pete to also take precautions."

Kim, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, gushed over new beau while speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview.

"I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re so cute,’ but then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse'.”

She added: "It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it.

"I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f*** it — sorry — just go for it, find your happiness."

"I went for it, and I took my time, and I found it, and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever."