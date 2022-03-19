Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas colourful Holi celebrations: See here

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas colourful Holi Celebration: See here

Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas shared sneak peeks from their ‘lit’ Holi party with their friends in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram, The Matrix Resurrections actor dropped some fun-filled videos and snaps from the bash as the couple threw colours on each other.

The 39-year-old actor captioned her post, “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing.”

“Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours,” Priyanka added.

Covered in colours, the couple seems more in love after becoming parents as they shared intimate moments with each other in video.

In the pictures, the duo enjoyed the occasion with their friends and family.

Priyanka could be seen reading a book to some kids about the festival in a candid photo.

The new parents also took a selfie on the joyous occasion.

The style diva posted some more images from her day of herself and This Is Heaven singer.

She wrote beside it, “Do me a favor.. let’s play holi. Sorry. Had to!”

The singer – songwriter also shared a TikTok reel on the photo sharing app as he munched on popcorns and threw water balloons on friends at the festival of colours.



"Happy Holi!" the 29-year-old wished his fans in the caption.







