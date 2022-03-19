Katy Perry ‘doesn’t need a magazine’ to appreciate Orlando Bloom’s looks

Katy Perry admitted that she likes it when everyone appreciates her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s looks.

During her recent conversation with People, the Dark Horse hit-maker talked about an episode of American Idol in which the diva was seen admiring Bloom’s magazine photoshoot.

The 37-year-old singer expressed she “doesn't need a magazine to remind me that my man is hot — I know it."

“But I like it. I like everyone else knowing," she jokingly said while revealing that Bloom also likes getting compliments.

Talking about Luke Bryan, her fellow-judge on the show, Perry said, “I always protect him, but he (Bloom) loves Luke.”

"So if it's all in good fun, he's down. He looks up to Luke with big golden retriever eyes,” she added.

Earlier in February, Bryan revealed that he and the 42-year-old are very close.

“Yeah, me and Orlando are slowly falling in love,” he said.

Perry also seconded Bryan while telling him, “He talks about you now in the car all the time. It's crazy.”

“He's like, 'Luke's such a good guy, isn't he?' I'm like, 'Yeah, he's a sweet kid,” she added.